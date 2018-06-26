BSNL offers Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 730GB data, unlimited calling

For Quick Alerts
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new yearly prepaid tariff plan of Rs 1,999. This is the longest validity for a BSNL unlimited pack. However, it is valid for only Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. This plan on a promotional basis in the circle, and it's valid only from June 25, 2018, to September 22, 2018.
Salient features of the BSNL offer:
- BSNL Rs. 1,999 Long-Term Prepaid Pack offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls (excluding Delhi and Mumbai circles), and 100 SMS messages per day, with a validity of 365 days or 12 months
- This plan from BSNL is introduced to compete with Jio's Rs 1,999 plan, but it provides better benefits than the latter.
- Offering Overall data to 730GB, converting to a per GB price of Rs 2.73
- Unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, but the free calling will not be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles
- Entire validity period of 365 days - 100 SMS per day which leads to 36,500 SMSes for one year.
- Reliance Jio's Rs 1,999 tariff plan is only 125GB data for 180 days. But Jio also offers a free subscription to its apps like JioTV, JioMovies, JioMusic and others and free JioTune service.
