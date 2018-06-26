BSNL offers Rs 1,999 prepaid plan with 730GB data, unlimited calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new yearly prepaid tariff plan of Rs 1,999. This is the longest validity for a BSNL unlimited pack. However, it is valid for only Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. This plan on a promotional basis in the circle, and it's valid only from June 25, 2018, to September 22, 2018.

Salient features of the BSNL offer:

BSNL Rs. 1,999 Long-Term Prepaid Pack offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls (excluding Delhi and Mumbai circles), and 100 SMS messages per day, with a validity of 365 days or 12 months

This plan from BSNL is introduced to compete with Jio's Rs 1,999 plan, but it provides better benefits than the latter.

Offering Overall data to 730GB, converting to a per GB price of Rs 2.73

Unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, but the free calling will not be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles

Entire validity period of 365 days - 100 SMS per day which leads to 36,500 SMSes for one year.

Reliance Jio's Rs 1,999 tariff plan is only 125GB data for 180 days. But Jio also offers a free subscription to its apps like JioTV, JioMovies, JioMusic and others and free JioTune service.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day