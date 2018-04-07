BSNL JAO Exam Results 2018 declared: How to check

The BSNL JAO Exam Results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The BSNL JAO exam was conducted in the month of November 2017. Candidates selected provisionally vide declared merit list dated 26-03-2018 for the post of JAO in BSNL shall be contacted by the concerned circle authorities soon regarding pre-appointment formalities through their registered email ID/mobile no. The results are available on externalbsnlexams.com.

How to check BSNL JAO Exam Results 2018:

Go to externalbsnlexams.com

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Take a printout

