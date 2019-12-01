  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border, says DG V K Johri

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 1: The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan International Border, the chief of the force said on Sunday. BSF Director General V K Johri also said that the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border,

    Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp, the DG said the Line of Control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become "operationally sensitive" in recent times.

    "We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue," DG Johri said.

    He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert "all times" to thwart these bids. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

    More BSF News

    Read more about:

    bsf border

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue