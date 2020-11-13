YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSF soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: A Border Security Force Sub Inspector was killed while a jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

    They said SI Rakesh Doval deployed at the BSF artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury in the firing around 1315 hours.

    BSF soldier martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    Another jawan, constable Vasu Raja, sustained splinter injuries on his arms and cheeks. He was deployed at the same forward defended location, they said.

    Pak Army shells 4 sectors along LoC

    The constable is stable, officials said.

    "The Sub Inspector has made supreme sacrifice in line of duty while facing heavy ceasefire violation from the enemy. The sub-officer was a resident of Uttarakhand," they said.

    "The ceasefire violation firing is still on and the BSF is responding effectively," a senior BSF officer said.

    More BSF JAWANS News

    Read more about:

    bsf jawans ceasefire violation

    Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X