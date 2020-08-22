BSF shoots down five intruders at Indo-Pak border

New Delhi, Aug 22: Five intruders who were trying to cross over into Indian territory from Pakistan were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

The personnel from the BSF's 103rd battalion have also recovered an AK-47 series rifle and a pistol from the site from where the intruders were killed. The incident occurred near the Dal village Bhikhiwind sub-division.

Suspicious movement was observed across the fence on the other side of the border near the Dall Border outpost at around 5 am today. While they were challenged, they continued their movement, which prompted the BSF personnel to open fire.

Following the incident a search operation was carried out. Five dead bodies were found. An AK-47 and a rucksack was also recovered. With regard to the motive of these persons there is no clarity as yet. An official told OneIndia that the search is still in progress and both their motive as their nationality is being ascertained.