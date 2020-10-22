India’s land is under full possession of our security forces: ITBP, BSF

BSF rescues exotic birds

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Oct 22: At least 54 exotic birds were seized by the BSF in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, close to the India-Bangladesh border, a statement by the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

The birds, kept in two iron cages, were rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans during an operation on Tuesday night at Shah Para village in Tentulberia area of the district, the statement said.

The traffickers, who had smuggled the birds into India, however, were nowhere to be found.

The exotic birds 11 Chattering lory, 13 Red-and-blue lory, eight each Black-capped lory, Violet-necked lory and Black lory and six Brown lory were handed over to authorities of Alipore Zoological Garden.

Zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI the birds would be under the observation of veterinarians for about a month since they were kept in "not so ideal conditions".