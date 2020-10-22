BSF rescues exotic birds

YouTube
    Kolkata, Oct 22: At least 54 exotic birds were seized by the BSF in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, close to the India-Bangladesh border, a statement by the paramilitary force said on Wednesday.

    The birds, kept in two iron cages, were rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans during an operation on Tuesday night at Shah Para village in Tentulberia area of the district, the statement said.

    The traffickers, who had smuggled the birds into India, however, were nowhere to be found.

    Nearly 17,000 migratory birds dead in Rajasthan's Sambhar lake

    The exotic birds 11 Chattering lory, 13 Red-and-blue lory, eight each Black-capped lory, Violet-necked lory and Black lory and six Brown lory were handed over to authorities of Alipore Zoological Garden.

    Zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI the birds would be under the observation of veterinarians for about a month since they were kept in "not so ideal conditions".

    Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
