BSF Recruitment 2018: 36 vacancies, how to apply before October 1 2018

New Delhi, Sep 24: You can apply for 36 sub-inspector electrical posts as part of the BSF Recruitment 2018. More details are also available on the official website.

The CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 notification to fill the position of Junior Engineer/Sub-Inspector - Electrical (Group B non-gazetted category) has been released by the Director General Border Security Force in the employment news.

Candidates will have to submit a handwritten application form in the prescribed format on or before 1st October 2018. The last date to apply for Far Flung candidates is 15th October 2018.

The selected candidates can be placed anywhere across India as per BSF transfer policy.

CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must possess 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.

Age Limit: Candidate must be below 30 years of age as on the closing date of the application process

Application Process: Log on to the official website and download the application format.

Application Fee:

For General and OBC Male: Rs.200/- For SC/ST/BSF/Ex-Servicemen/Female Candidates: Nil

CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018 Selection Process:

The selection process will include First Phase - Written Examination; Second Phase - Document Verification, PST and PET; and Third Phase - Practical Test and Medical Examination.

Candidates will have to fill in the application form and submit to the bearest BSF unit or head quarter. Aspriring candidates will also need to submit the photocopies of the documents related to the application form in order to apply. In the written examination, the questions will be asked on topics related to General Knowledge and Reasoning, Compression and Communication Skills, Numeric Ability and General Awareness and Professional Knowledge. The maximum marks for the written exam is 200 marks. The other phase of the test is the PET or the Physical test.

CAPF BSF Recruitment 2018: Physical Test:

Male candidates are required to complete 100mts in 16 seconds. - The 1.6km race must be completed in 6 minutes and 30 seconds- Long jump of 12 feet, 3.9 ft high jump and shot shot wil have to be shot up to 14.8 feet.

Woman candidates are required to complete 100 mts in 18 seconds - 800 mts race must be completed in 4 minutes - 9 foot long jump, 3 feet high jump will have to be passed. More details relating to the BSF Recruitment 2018 are available on http://bsf.nic.in/en/career.html.