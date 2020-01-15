BSF personnel shoot down drone along Indo-Pak border

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: BSF personnel spotted a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district and opened fire to bring it down, officials said.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post on Monday night, they said.

The drone was spotted twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fire at it to bring it down, the officials said here.