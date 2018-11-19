  • search

J&K: BSF officer killed in blast at border outpost in Samba

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu, Nov 19:  A BSF assistant commandant was killed and four others were injured in a grenade blast at a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district Monday, an official said.

    "During a training session, a grenade incidentally exploded at a BOP in Samba sector," BSF IG Ram Awtar told PTI. One assistant commandant died and four others were injured in the incident, the IG said.

    Representational Image

    The blast took place at BOP Mangu Chak, where 173 battalion of the BSF is posted, at around 5.20 pm, reports said. The injured have been hospitalised and are out of danger, Awtar said.

    Also Read J&K: CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Pulwama

    The deceased has been identified as Assistant Commandant Jabbar Singh. The injured included two inspectors and two sub-inspectors, he added.

    Earlier, Additional District Development Commissioner Arn Manhas had said one assistant commandant was martyred and three jawans were injured in a blast at a BSF BOP in Mangu Chak along the IB in Samba district.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    bsf kashmir jammu

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue