BSF jawan’s pay cut punishment reversed after PM Modi objects

A BSF jawan has been relieved of his punishment after Prime Minister Narendra Modi objected to the same. The jawan was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing disrespect towards the PM during a routine drill.

The PM, however, objected to it following which the BSF withdrew the order of punishment.

Constable Sanjeev Kumar, posted in the 15th battalion of the Border Security Force deployed in West Bengal's Nadia district, was found "guilty" by his commanding officer (CO) for using words like "Modi programme" while attending a morning roll call task on February 21.

The CO of the unit issued an order handing down a pay fine of 7 days which meant a salary cut for a week.

The PM, however, expressed his displeasure and ordered that the punishment is withdrawn immediately. The order has been rescinded and the concerned Commandant has been cautioned for not dealing with the matter judiciously," a BSF spokesperson said.

Officials said the jawan referred to an event that he attended as "Modi programme" during the 'zero parade' or reporting assembly of briefing the seniors about their official activities. They said the CO found this reference by the jawan to the PM as improper and ordered an inquiry against him.

The inquiry, the officials said, was completed in a day and constable Kumar was held guilty and charged under section 40 of the BSF Act (an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force).

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.