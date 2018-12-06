  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    J&K: BSF jawan killed, another injured in sniper fire from across LoC

    By Pti
    |

    Jammu, Dec 6: A BSF jawan was killed and another injured in sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the incident occurred at the Rakhee post in the evening.

    BSF jawan killed, another injured in sniper fire from across LoC

    [Work hard, compete for Army's 'Super30' prog: Gen Rawat to Kashmiri girl students]

    The sector is manned by the troops of the 126th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF). While a bullet hit Constable P Biswas on the left shoulder, Constable Mansa Ram suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, they said.

    The two jawans were evacuated in a helicopter to the nearest medical facility, but Biswas succumbed to injuries, they added. The condition of the other jawan is stable, officials said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    loc jammu and kashmir bsf jawan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue