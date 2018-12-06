Home News India J&K: BSF jawan killed, another injured in sniper fire from across LoC

J&K: BSF jawan killed, another injured in sniper fire from across LoC

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

Jammu, Dec 6: A BSF jawan was killed and another injured in sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the incident occurred at the Rakhee post in the evening.

[Work hard, compete for Army's 'Super30' prog: Gen Rawat to Kashmiri girl students]

The sector is manned by the troops of the 126th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF). While a bullet hit Constable P Biswas on the left shoulder, Constable Mansa Ram suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, they said.

The two jawans were evacuated in a helicopter to the nearest medical facility, but Biswas succumbed to injuries, they added. The condition of the other jawan is stable, officials said.

PTI