BSF hands over Rs 10L cheque to jawan Mohammed Anees whose house was burnt in Delhi riots

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 02: The BSF on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to its jawan Mohammed Anees after his house in northeast Delhi was vandalised and burnt by rioters.

The border guarding force has also pledged to re-build the house of the jawan and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift', as he is scheduled to get married soon, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

The engineering and technical team of the force is already on job, the spokesperson said. "Constable Anees along with his father Mohammed Munis met Inspector General D K Upadhyay at the force headquarters here at Lodhi Road. The jawan was handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh," the spokesperson added.

FIRs against those who incited Delhi riots: SC to take up plea on Wednesday

Another senior official said the welfare funds of the force were utilised and other resources were mobilised to assist their 29-year-old colleague whose house in Khajuri Khas area of the national capital was badly burnt and vandalised by rioting mobs when communal violence engulfed parts of northeast Delhi last week.

The riots in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpur and few others have left over 40 people dead and more than 200 injured. Anees is posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari near West Bengal's Siliguri after he recently completed a stint in the anti-Naxal operations grid in Odisha.

The BSF has also decided to post to him to a unit in the national capital region so that he can take care of his family, officials had said.

The BSF, with about 2.5 lakh personnel in its ranks, is primarily mandated to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.