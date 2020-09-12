BSF finds bag with 16 rifles found near Indo-Pak border

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Border Security Force or BSF today recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

During search operation, the BSF troops recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was found lying in a field near the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said.

Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

Officials suspect that arms and ammunition were sent by elements inimical to the country from Pakistan through Abohar in Ferozepur district in Punjab, along the International Border.

An investigation is being carried out.