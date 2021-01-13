Will talk to Shah if needed, fisherman to be released: B'desh HM on BSF Jawan's killing

BSF detects trans-border tunnel along Indo-Pak border

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a trans-border tunnel along the India-Pakistan International Border in Bobbiyan village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior officer said that a terror tunnel was detected by the BSF in Bobbiyan village of Hiranagar this morning. He said that the tunnel originated from Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists.

On November 22, a similar tunnel in the Samba sector used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists was detected. The terrorists were gunned down at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota on November 19.