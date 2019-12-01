BSF celebrates its 55th raising day; PM Narendra Modi greets jawan

BSF securing Indian borders

Vivek Kumar Johri, Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) while addressing the gathering said,''There are consistent efforts to infiltrate through the border. Recently, we have taken measures to deal and handle recent drone intrusion incidents in border area.''

BSF established on 1 December, 1965

BSF, the border security force, that guards the nation is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces of Union of India. The BSF was raised on 1 December 1995, in the wake of the 1965 War.

BSF, the world's largest border security force

They are the world's largest border security force with 185 battalions and 2.57 lakh personnel. BSF is the only force to have its own Air Wing, Marine Wing and Artillery Regiment. It also maintains its very own TSU-Tear Smoke Unit- that exports tear gas munitions to other countries also.

The Raising Day celebrations included events like sports and cultural events. Rangoli, cooking competitions and cycle rally were some events organised for the families of BSF soldiers. These events were held at the Gandhinagar Headquarters of BSF.

BSF has been diligently protecting our borders: PM Narendra Modi

Conveying greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of its 55th Raising Day of the Central armed force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the paramilitary wing has been 'diligently protecting our borders'.

"Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF`s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens," the Prime Minister tweeted.