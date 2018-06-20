English

BSEB Degree admission: Online registration details

    The BSEB online registration has begun. Bihar School Education Board notified the commencement of Degree admission process.

    BSEB will be conducting a centralized application process for admission to degree colleges,both constituent and affiliated with the 10 recognized universities in the state. The application process will be facilitated through 'Online Facilitation System for Students' (OFSS). The government has also set up 2800 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra' in the state to facilitate the application process.

    Apart from the online portal (www.ofssbihar.in), and 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', students can also apply through District Registration cum Counselling Centre.

    For those who will be applying through the 'Sahaj Vasudha Kendra', Form 1 is meant for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 2 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board.

    In case of students applying through District Registration cum Counselling Centre, form 3 is for students who have passed their intermediate exam from Bihar Board and form 4 is for students who have passed intermediate/10+2 from CBSE, ICSE, or any other state education board.

    The online registration process will conclude on June 28 2018, The application fee is Rs 300. Students who wish to apply under Fine Arts Quota, Sports Quota, Ward Quota, and Donor Quota, will have to apply offline in the concerned college.

    For further queries, students could call 0612-2230009 or mail at ofsshelp@biharboardonline.com.

