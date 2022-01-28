Year 2021: Meet the CMs who Stepped Down, Returned to Power

BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging inside her flat in Bengaluru

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 28: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa's grand daughter Soundarya was found hanging at her flat Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru on Friday. She was 30.

Her body was taken to the government-run Bowring Hospital for autopsy. The reason behind the death was not known immediately.

The police suspect it to be a a suicide. However, no death note has been found. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death".

Soundarya was a practising doctor MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. She was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital, in 2018 and they have a six-month-old child. Reports suggested that she was suffering from post-pregnancy depression.

The incident came to light around 10 am, when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called her on phone but there was no response They immedietly rushed her to the hospital and later declared dead.

Soundarya was daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi.

BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to the hospital.