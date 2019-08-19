  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BS Yediyurappa may form his cabinet on Tuesday

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 19: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirms that within few hours he will get the final list from the union Home Minister Amit Shah following that his cabinet will be formed on Tuesday.

    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

    Yediyurappa said, "Within 2-3 hours, I am going to get the final list from Amit bhai (BJP President Amit Shah). So, cabinet expansion will be done tomorrow.

    Currently, Yediyurappa is the only minister in Karnataka, with a state cabinet yet to be appointed.

    Three weeks since he was sworn in as CM, he held four cabinet meetings, and he has been the only minister in attendance at all of them. The only other participants at these meetings have included the chief secretary and officials of different state government departments.

    He made several efforts over the past 22 days to gain an audience with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah who is also the party chief for deliberations about his cabinet.

    Karnataka phone tapping row: "If I was involved I would have panicked", says HDK

    There are 33 ministerial berths to be filled, excluding the chief minister. Finally, it is happening tomorrow, after lot of efforts Yediyurappa will form his cabinet.

    More KARNATAKA CHIEF MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    karnataka chief minister bs yediyurappa cabinet bjp in karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue