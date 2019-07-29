B S Yediyurappa has never been CM with people's mandate, says Siddaramaiah

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 29: Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the debate on the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday said that it was "unfortunate" that B S Yediyurappa had "never been chief minister with the people's mandate".

Speaking in the house, the CLP leader said,"Where is the mandate? You didn't have it in 2008, 2018 or even now. When he took oath there were 222 MLAs in House, where did BJP have 112 MLAs for majority? They had 105 seats. That is not a mandate."

He added, "We hope you (B S Yeddyurappa) will be the chief minister but there is no guarantee of that. You are with the rebels, can you give a stable government? It's impossible!"

Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

After Congress and JD(S) leaders Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy made their arguments against the BJP government, but said that they would evaluate how the government worked for the people of the state, the newly-appointed government won the trust vote by voice note.