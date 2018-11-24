Brutal: Terrorists kill another civilian in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 24: In yet another act of brutality, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir abducted a citizen and killed him. The incident took place in District Shopian.

Three persons were abducted by terrorists from the Reban area of Shopian. They have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad, Zahid Ahmad and Basharat Ahmad, all residents of Reban Shopian.

The two of them were set free however, Police retrieved the dead body of one Basharat Ahmad from village Nikloora in Pulwama. His body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

A case under under relevant sections of law has been registered for this terror crime in the concerned Police Station and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

On November 16, terrorists had killed a civilian in the Pulwama area. He was identified as Nadeem Manzoor. The terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen said that they killed the civilian as he was an informer.