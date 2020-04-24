Bru migrants booked for entering Tripura from Mizoram during COVID-19 lockdown

Agartala, Apr 24: As many as 39 Bru migrants were booked by Tripura Police for entering Tripura from Mizoram during the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. It is reportedly said that the migrants are under institutional quarantine.

According to reports, the Bru migrants were at Naisingpara camp located at Kanchanpur in North district of Tripura. Naisingpara is one of the six Bru camps.

It is allegedly said that around 4,000 Bru families are settled in six camps, three each at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of the district.

The Police said that the migrants entered the state on April 15 and 16 through a jungle from Mizoram.

In further investigation, the police found that they got a permission from the Mizoram's local council to leave the state.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the state has become free from coronavirus after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.

According to the health officials, Tripura now has about 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.