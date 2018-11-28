  • search

Bru community people turn up in large numbers to vote in Mizoram polls

By
    Aizawl, Nov 28: As the northeastern state of Mizoram went to the Assembly elections on Wednesday, November 28, a large number of Bru refugees came out to cast their ballots at polling stations in Kanhmun in the state's Mamit district, something which was not seen much in the earlier elections in the state.

    A polling official who was deputed by the Chief Electoral Officer to the Bru polling centres said on the condition of anonymity that the turnout from the Bru community is very high this time, Indian Express reported.

    "They started coming here since 6 AM in the morning. Till now there is around 10 percent turnout in the 15 polling booths set up for nine assembly constituencies at Kanhmun," the official was quoted as saying as Bru refugees waited for their turn to cast the ballot.

    Ethnic violence had broken out between Mizo and Bru tribes in 1997 as a result of which several Bru families were forces to leave the state and take shelter in neighbouring Tripura. This time, special arrangement has been made for the Brus, including for food and transport, to facilitate their participation in the carnival of democracy.

    Two hundred and nine candidates' fate will be decided in the polling on Wednesday. The state of Mizoram has been under the rule of the Congress - the final in the northeast and one of the remaining ones across India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
