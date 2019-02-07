  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Brother of IAF pilot killed in Bengaluru crash pens poem, slams bureaucrats

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 7: The bereaved family of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, one of the two test pilots who died in a Mirage-2000 crash in Bengaluru last week, has said while the bureaucracy enjoy its "corrupt cheese and wine", the air warriors are given "outdated machines" to fight.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets bereaved family of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol. Courtesy: ANI news
    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets bereaved family of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol. Courtesy: ANI news

    An emotional poem penned by Abrol's brother Sushant, posted on Facebook, states it is an "unforgiving" job to be a test pilot given the risks it poses.

    "While the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine. We give our warriors outdated machines to fight, They still deliver it with all their prowess and might," Sushant said in the post that was widely shared.

    Also read: Inauguration of National War Memorial

    Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, died after their fighter jet crashed.They were conducting an acceptance sortie of the Mirage-2000 trainer, which had been newly-upgraded by state-run aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, when it crashed on Friday.

    Though the two pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion.

    In another post, Sushant said, "It's high time we care not just for lost votes, but also for our lost pilots to the negligence of this corrupt system!!

    The post was also shared by Abrol's wife Garima on Instagram.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    indian air force hal

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue