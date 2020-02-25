  • search
    Broccoli Samosa is miserable snack and the US President ignored it, anyway

    Ahmedabad, Feb 25: United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump did not eat anything, including Gujarati delicacy 'Khaman' which was part of the high tea menu, during their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon, its trustee said.

    Trump and the First Lady visited the Ashram in afternoon for about 15 minutes in the midst of their roadshow from the Ahmedabad international airport to the cricket stadium in Motera. They were welcomed by Prime Minister Narednra Modi at the ashram.

    "Some food items were arranged for the members of the visiting delegation, but neither the US President nor the First Lady had anything during their visit to the Ashram," said Sabarmati Ashram trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai.

    Apart from 'Khaman', a famous Gujarati delicacy, items like broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas were part of the menu of the high tea for the Trumps.

    "We saw the list of food items which might have been arranged for the officials who were part of the visiting delegation. But none of the dignitaries ate them," Sarabhai said.

    Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj Mahal: Tour guide

    After visiting the Ashram, the US President, the First Lady and the PM proceeded to the cricket stadium at Motera for the "Namaste Trump" event that was held around 2 pm.

    Even Twitterati were baffled with one item in particular which caught everyone's attention, many of whom cannot comprehend this new avatar of the fried snack. From expressing their disappointment on the absence of aloo inside the samosa to commenting about how the popular snack has been ruined. Check out the tweets:

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
