BRO works in double shifts to provide faster passage to security forces in Ladakh

New Delhi, Sep 07: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock in a bid to complete work on the roads leading to Leh.

The BRO is also cleaning the patches which have seen landslides and have been blocked. The developments come in the wake of a tense standoff with China.

ANI reported that the works will help facilitate the armed forces who have to move heavy machines and other weaponry required. Apart from BRO workers, labourers too have been hired to wok even on weekends and double shifts.

In the current situation, to help the Army and other forces to transport any heavy pieces of machinery, BRO has adopted the latest machine which you won't find in any other part of India. These machines are also reducing human risk and we are also dealing with explosives to cut mountains to build the roads," B Kishan, Executive Engineer Officer commanding, 81 Road Construction Company, BRO told ANI.

"With this new machine, our speed of making roads has increased 10 times. We can now build roads very easily and swiftly as the machine helps us fix explosives to break rocks," Kishan added.