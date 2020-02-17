  • search
    British MP, outspoken of govt’s J&K move, denied entry into India

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: A British MP heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir on Monday claimed she was denied entry into India despite a valid visa after she landed at the airport here, a charge denied by the government which said she had been informed that her e-visa was cancelled.

    British MP, outspoken of govt's J&K move, denied entry into India

    Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party member and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said in a statement that she arrived in Delhi on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa, which was valid till October 2020, had been cancelled.

    A Home Ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this fact.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
