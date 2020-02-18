British MP Debbie Abrahams's activities against 'India's national interest': Govt sources

New Delhi, Feb 18: Debbie Abraham's British MP visa was revoked before she traveled to India on account of "activities which went against India's national interests," said government sources in response to media reports on return of British MP Debbie Abrahams, to UK from India.

"The facts are- grant, rejection, revocation of visa / electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of any country," media reports quoted government sources as saying.

"Debbie Abrahams was issued an e-Business Visa on 7th October 2019, valid till 5 Oct 2020 to attend business meetings . Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest," said the government sources.

Debbie Abrahams, who had previously criticised the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday claimed that she was denied entry into India, despite having a valid visa.

Labour Party MP Debbie Abraham, who landed at the Delhi airport, was deported to Dubai. The Home Ministry maintained that it had informed her about her e-visa being cancelled.

Abrahams chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir and was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of's special status in 2019.