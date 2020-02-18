  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    British MP Debbie Abrahams's activities against 'India's national interest': Govt sources

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Debbie Abraham's British MP visa was revoked before she traveled to India on account of "activities which went against India's national interests," said government sources in response to media reports on return of British MP Debbie Abrahams, to UK from India.

    "The facts are- grant, rejection, revocation of visa / electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of any country," media reports quoted government sources as saying.

    Debbie Abrahams
    Debbie Abrahams

    "Debbie Abrahams was issued an e-Business Visa on 7th October 2019, valid till 5 Oct 2020 to attend business meetings . Her e-Business Visa was revoked on 14 February 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest," said the government sources.

    Debbie Abrahams, who had previously criticised the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday claimed that she was denied entry into India, despite having a valid visa.

    British MP, outspoken of govt’s J&K move, denied entry into India

    Labour Party MP Debbie Abraham, who landed at the Delhi airport, was deported to Dubai. The Home Ministry maintained that it had informed her about her e-visa being cancelled.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

      Abrahams chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir and was among a group of MPs who issued formal letters following the revocation of's special status in 2019.

      More VISA News

      Read more about:

      visa activities against

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X