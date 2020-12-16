Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Army, says their sacrifice is source of inspiration to Indians

British foreign Secy calls on PM Modi; Potential of India-UK partnership in post-Brexit world discussed

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 15: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID and post-Brexit world.

In a tweet after the meeting, Modi said he was looking forward to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations next month.

"Excellent meeting with @DominicRaab, UK Secretary of State of @FCDOGovUK. Discussed the vast potential of the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT world," Modi tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the UK Foreign Secretary called on Prime Minister Modi and the discussions during the meeting covered various facets of the two country's strategic partnership.

British Prime Minister Johnson will visit India next month to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, UK Foreign Secretary Raab had announced on Tuesday after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the two sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In their wide-ranging talks, Jaishankar and Raab had also discussed having an ''Enhanced Trade Partnership'' by next year that could be a stepping stone towards a future free trade agreement.

Raab's three-day visit to India from December 14-17 comes at a time the UK is holding complex negotiations with the European Union on reaching a post-Brexit trade deal.

In the wake of Brexit, the UK has been looking at ramping up trade cooperation with leading economies like India. There have been apprehensions that its separation from the European Union without a trade deal could severely cripple its financial markets and may have long-term implications for its economy.