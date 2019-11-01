  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bringing back 131 Bengal labourers from Jammu and Kashmir: Mamata Banerjee

    By Shreya
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 01: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated the process to bring back 131 workers who had gone to Kashmir for work.

    "Total 131 workers who had gone to Kashmir are being brought back to West Bengal with the help of state government. They are from Murshidabad, Dinajpur and Malda," Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Describing the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as pre-planned murder, Banerjee on Thursday questioned the security arrangements in place in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

    She also demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the truth. Mentioning that it is the Centre that is responsible for the law and order situation in the Valley, she said,

    "In Kashmir, there are no political activities and there is no political party there currently. The entire administration belongs to the central government, the Army and the other central forces... they are taking care of it.

    Hizbul Mujahideen behind killing of migrant labourers from West Bengal

    "And on that day a delegation of European Union parliamentarians was visiting the state. Inspite of all this, how could they abduct these poor innocent fellows ... I m really shocked," she added.

    Preliminary investigations have shown that the Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the killing of the five migrant labourers from West Bengal.

    The police said the killing of a truck driver from Jammu was the handiwork of this outfit. The police had identified a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ajjaz Malik to be behind this incident.

    On Tuesday five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

    The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of J&K's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

    Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue