Bring home good fortune and prosperity this Akshaya Tritiya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched convenient online gold buying facility for its customers and unveiled a #PromiseToProtect campaign. This is a convenient gold buying facility for its customers by sitting at home and also with gold rate protection and special offer.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest and fastest growing gold and diamond retail chains in the country introduced online gold buying facility for its customers on Akshaya Tritiya who are unable to come out of their houses because of nationwide lockdown to fulfil the ritual of purchasing gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also launched #PromiseToProtect campaign on social media to mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya by promising to protect what's precious. Extensively being promoted social media and Google network, the campaign offers 30 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, up to 20 per cent discount on diamond value and 5 per cent cash back on transaction above Rs.15,000 on SBI credit cards.

Till April 26, 2020, customers can enjoy AkshayaTritya offer, by booking gold online and subsequently visit their nearest Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores for delivery once the period of the lockdown ends. The online gold purchase facility comes with the rate protection advantage i.e. customer can avail the jewellery at the booked rate or prevailing rate whichever is lower.

The customer may even call the nearest store and our staff will support to avail the same facilities by bank transfer directly.

"In these difficult times, we are always looking for a sign of hope and good luck, and Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally always been such a time. For those who wish to make a safe investment during this time, gold offers the perfect opportunity to #PromiseToProtect a prosperous future for one's family," said M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

About:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Founded in 1993 by a team of enterprising businessmen led by Ahammed MP at the northern city of Kozhikode, Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has come a long way to become the world's fifth largest jewellery retailer with over 260 showrooms spread over ten geographies with its annual turnover touching approximately Rs. 30,000 crores. With 13 cluster manufacturing units in India and GCC - the company currently has 12 jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers.

This is a rare foot for a business house that started its long march as a single shop retail outlet and reached the pinnacle of its business vertical in such a short span of time. With headquarters in Kerala and branches across India, Middle East and the Far East, Malabar Group is best known for its activities in the field of gold, diamonds, silver and lifestyle articles.