  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bring Bill on Ram temple or Parliament will not function: Shiv Sena to govt

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra ally, said on Monday it would not allow Parliament to function during the winter session if the government does not bring a bill for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

    The winter session of Parliament begins on Tuesday.

    Photo credit: PTI

    Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire said that he made these remarks at the all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the winter session. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "The Shiv Sena has been demanding that the government brings a bill in Parliament for construction of Ram temple. If the government does not do so in the winter session, starting tomorrow, our party would not allow Parliament to function," Khare said after the meeting.

    Also Read 'Those in power today had promised Ram temple': RSS leader makes veiled attack on Centre

    Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar skirted the questions on whether the government would bring a bill for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that was not the agenda of the all-party meet.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, during his visit to Ayodhya last month, had said the BJP government at the Centre "may not last" if the temple was not built in Ayodhya and had demanded that an ordinance be brought for the purpose.

    Thackeray had said the BJP manifesto for the 2014 general elections stated that possible solutions to the Ram temple issue would be searched while remaining within the ambit of the constitution.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bjp ram temple shiv sena

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue