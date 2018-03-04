Brijesh Kalappa appointed Congress media convenor in Karnataka

Brijesh Kalappa has been appointed as the media coordinator of the Congress in Karnataka. The appointment was made by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, Dr. G Parameshwar.

Brijesh Kalappa, an advocate in the Supreme Court was also the former legal advisor to the government of Karnataka. He was also the former additional advocate general, Haryana.

He is a former journalist and has a wide range of interests including reading and travelling. On the professional front, he has worked with several legal luminaries on subjects of importance in civil, criminal, water and electoral laws and has individually represented governments, eminent individuals and major industrial houses.

OneIndia News

