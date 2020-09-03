Brigadier level talks between India-China over Pangong Tso remain inconclusive

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 03: Brigadier level talks between India and China on Thursday remained inconclusive over Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops' fresh incursion attempts into India territory. Both the side likely to focus on hotline during the next meeting.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

Both the countries were engaged in talks for the last three days after China made provocative military movements in an attempt to change the status quo at Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh.but it ended without any conclusive outcome.

The situation on the border, continues to remain tense with troops from both sides deployed "virtually eyeball to eyeball".

India-China standoff: Beijing tried to unilaterally change status quo, says MEA

This came in the backdrop of a provocative military movement by the Peoples Liberation Army. This attempt was however blocked by the Indian troops at Pangong Tso on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops moved in to occupy the dominating heights on its side of the Line of Actual Control on Saturday on the South Bank of Pangong Tso. This was done after the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance reports suggested that the PLA was attempting move in to occupy the same area.

The Chinese have claimed these heights as theirs. The move by the PLA was foreclosed by our soldiers. They had attempted to change the realities on the ground by intruding into our territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. There was no question of a casualty as there was no violent clash a source told OneIndia.

The fresh attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area is the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

China also suffered casualties but is yet to make the details public. According to an American intelligence report it was 35.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.