Brief snag hits Delhi Metro’s Red Line services from Shaheed Sthal towards Dilshad Garden

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 20: Services on the Red Line from Shaheed Sthal towards Dilshad Garden were delayed for a few minutes on Thursday.

“Delay in service from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Dilshad Garden (Red Line). Normal service on all other lines,” Delhi Metro tweeted.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

DMRC later tweeted to say that the services have resumed on the line. The cause of the delay is not known yet as other lines of the Delhi Metro operated normally.

Earlier on May 29, services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor, officials said. “Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops,” a senior DMRC official said. Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said. Only one station Jhilmil falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section.