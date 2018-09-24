Bridge collapses in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, one person injured

Kolkata, Sep 24: An underconstruction bridge is said to have collapsed in Kakdwip area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas. One person was injured in the mishap.

This is the third such incident this month. The exact reason behind the collapse is yet to ascertained.

On September 4, the Majerhat Bridge collapsed in South Kolkata, killing three persons and injuring 24. The incident threw normal life in large parts of South Kolkata off gear, as train services and vehicular traffic were disrupted.

On September 7, the middle portion of bridge near Siliguri collapsed on a canal below when a truck was crossing it. The bridge connects the Manganj and Phansidewa areas to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

After Majerhat Bridge collapse, the opposition parties in West Bengal came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. The CPI (M) had accused the Trinamool Congress government and the district administration of ignoring repeated pleas to repair the bridge.

Soon after Majerhat bridge collapse, the West Bengal public works department (PWD) had identified seven bridges in the city as "most vulnerable" requiring urgent repairs.