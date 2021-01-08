Bride marries guest after her to-be groom flees wedding venue

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jan 08: The groom fled the venue and the bride had no choice but to tie the knot with a guest.

    An incident was reported from the Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in which the bride married the guest after the groom fled the venue. Two brothers Ashok and Naveen were scheduled to get married on Sunday at the same venue. However, on the day of the marriage, Naveen disappeared.

    Bangalore Mirror reported that Naveen ran away with his girlfriend, leaving his bride to be Sindhu alone. While Ashok's wedding took place as per plan, Sindhu's family was in a state of shock.

      Sindhu's family found a groom then and there. A guest named Chandrappa, who works for the BMTC agreed to marry her. Chandrappa who witnessed the entire drama agreed to marry her if both the families agreed to the same. With both the families consenting Chandrappa and Sindhu tied the knot.

