  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bridal Baraat! Two sisters ride horses to reach grooms house as pre-wedding ritual in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bhopal, January 24: Many grooms have created a buzz with their smashing entries. However, breaking the stereotypes and promote equality, these Two sisters in Madhya Pradesh took out their own wedding procession (baraat) and rode horses to reach the grooms houses.

    Normally, in Indian marriage ceremonies, it's the groom, who comes to the wedding riding a hired horse or a mare as per tradition, but this was reversed by these two sisters in this city.

    Bridal Baraat! Two sisters ride horses to reach grooms house as pre-wedding ritual in Madhya Pradesh
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Two sisters named Sakshi and Srishti, who had their wedding ceremonies on January 22, set out their a grand baraat and reached the houses of their grooms on horses.

    The wedding was held in Khandwa and both the girls followed a tradition of the Patidar community.

    In fact, this was not against the tradition as she belongs to the Patidar community where brides normally ride a horse.

      Kailash Vijayvargiya identified Bangladeshis by their 'strange meal'| OneIndia News

      Prez Kovind rescues couple who were given 48 hours to change wedding venue

      The father of the brides were quoted by ANI saying that daughters should be treated equally as men in society. He added that girls riding the horse to reach the groom's house was an age-long tradition of Patidar community.

      "This is an age-long tradition of Patidar community. It is the responsibility of the society to help the government in their campaign of 'Beti Bachao'. Daughters should be treated equally as men in society. This is the motive behind this tradition", he said.

      However, they are not the first brides to ride a horse on her wedding day. Earlier, a Haryana bride performed the ghurchari (riding a horse) on her wedding, taking the baraat around Fatehabad town in a procession, before arriving at the groom's house.

      More GROOM News

      Read more about:

      groom wedding madhya pradesh social media

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X