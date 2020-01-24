Bridal Baraat! Two sisters ride horses to reach grooms house as pre-wedding ritual in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, January 24: Many grooms have created a buzz with their smashing entries. However, breaking the stereotypes and promote equality, these Two sisters in Madhya Pradesh took out their own wedding procession (baraat) and rode horses to reach the grooms houses.

Normally, in Indian marriage ceremonies, it's the groom, who comes to the wedding riding a hired horse or a mare as per tradition, but this was reversed by these two sisters in this city.

Two sisters named Sakshi and Srishti, who had their wedding ceremonies on January 22, set out their a grand baraat and reached the houses of their grooms on horses.

The wedding was held in Khandwa and both the girls followed a tradition of the Patidar community.

In fact, this was not against the tradition as she belongs to the Patidar community where brides normally ride a horse.

The father of the brides were quoted by ANI saying that daughters should be treated equally as men in society. He added that girls riding the horse to reach the groom's house was an age-long tradition of Patidar community.

"This is an age-long tradition of Patidar community. It is the responsibility of the society to help the government in their campaign of 'Beti Bachao'. Daughters should be treated equally as men in society. This is the motive behind this tradition", he said.

However, they are not the first brides to ride a horse on her wedding day. Earlier, a Haryana bride performed the ghurchari (riding a horse) on her wedding, taking the baraat around Fatehabad town in a procession, before arriving at the groom's house.