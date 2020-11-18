BRICS acknowledges PM Modi’s call against terror: China signs on counter-terror strategy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: China has signed the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy that called on all countries to take steps to prevent the use of their soil for terrorist activities against other countries or their own citizens.

Russia was the key drafting authority as host and chair of the BRICS this year. China also signed on the declaration that spoke of respect for territorial integrity of Syria, Libya, Iraq in the context of the United Nations.

The member countries calls upon all nations to take appropriate measures to prevent the use of their territories for terrorist bases or the perpetration or organisation of terrorist acts intended to be committed against other States or their citizens, the BRICS counter-terrorism strategy issued said.

It also stressed on the need for all States to refrain from organising, instigating, facilitating, participating in, financing, encouraging or tolerating terrorist activities and to take appropriate practical measures to ensure that their territories are not used for terrorist bases or preparation or organisation of terrorist acts intended to be committed against other States or their citizens.

The statement is particularly important as Prime Minister during his address had flagged terrorism as the biggest problem. India has time and again blamed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India.

While underlining the cross border movement of terrorists, the BRICS countries said that they recognise that acts, methods and practices of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations are activities aimed at the destruction of human rights, fundamental freedoms and democracy, threatening territorial integrity, security of States, and that the international community should take the necessary steps to enhance cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists.

We call the international community to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations by enhanced efforts to establish a more fair, just, inclusive, equitable and representative multipolar international system, based on sovereign equality of all States, respect for their territorial integrity and mutual respect for interests and concerns of all," the statement also said.

"We reaffirm the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States and the resolution of international disputes by peaceful means and in conformity with the principles of justice and international law as well as the inadmissibility of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations. We stress further the imperative of refraining from any coercive measures not based on international law and the UN Charter," it also said.

This was the second time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping came face to face. Earlier the two leaders were at the SCO meet also hosted by Russia. While the BRICS acknowledged that terrorism as pointed out by PM Modi was the biggest concern, there was however no mention about the ongoing border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.