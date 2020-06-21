Breathtaking 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Dazzling photos from around the world

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 21: India on Sunday witnessed the magnificent annular solar eclipse 2020, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, and saw the skies turn dark as the Moon overshadowed the mighty Sun. Delhites were left disappointed since overcast weather deprived them of the historic sight.

The annular belt of the eclipse in India passed through cities like Joshimath and Dehradun in Uttrakhand, Sirsa in Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, but the eclipse was witnessed from every corner of the country.

Annular solar eclipse An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. ring of fire. Hyderabad Hyderabad: A silhouetted view of an eagle in the backdrop of the solar eclipse in the sky Delhi A view of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi