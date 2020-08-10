Breakthrough in Rajasthan crisis? Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Aug 10: Amidst indications of a possible breakthrough, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday.

Reports said the meeting took place a little afternoon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected. Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour.

"There is no such thing or discussion on change in leadership. It is a fake and hollow rumour. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister and he will remain so for five years," Dotasra told reporters here.

Dotasra along with other Congress leaders were here to meet the Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi ahead of the assembly session convened from August 14.

Replying to a question on Sunday's CLP meeting where the Congress leaders ruled out the return of rebel legislators to the party, Dotasra said everyone is free to speak in a meeting but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command.

"There is a freedom for every member to put forth his views but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command. Everything is in the knowledge of the party high command and whatever decision is taken, it will be right," he said.

When asked whether the party's doors for Sachin Pilot camp have been closed, he said, "Doors were open. They have run away. We have not asked them to go."

He said it's now between the rebel MLAs and party high command as we did not discuss their return, said Dotasra.

Gehlot has convened a session of the state assembly on August 14 where he will prove his majority.