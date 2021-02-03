YouTube
    Breakthrough: Govt-Opposition to discuss farmer protests for 15 hours

    New Delhi, Feb 03: There would be a 15 hour discussion on the farmer protests in Parliament, the government and opposition have agreed, in what can be seen as a major breakthrough.

    The discussion will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days. 16 Opposition parties had demanded a five hour standalone discussion not the protests, following which the government decided to increase it to 15.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi made the announcement after the demand by the Opposition. Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that since the government has accepted the proposal, we are ready for the discussion.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 9:48 [IST]
