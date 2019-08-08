Breaking tradition, SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday as well

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 8: Breaking with the tradition, the Supreme Court will hear the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Friday -- the day which, along with Monday, has been kept for hearing only fresh cases.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on conclusion of the third day's hearing in the case, informed the lawyers for both the sides that it would continue with the hearing on Friday as well.

[ Activist challenges arrest of Mufti, Abdullah: SC refuses urgent hearing ]

As per the apex court's procedural norms, on Mondays and Fridays, the registry lists fresh, miscellaneous and after notice cases for hearing before the benches.

The matters listed before Constitution benches for day-to-day hearings are put up for hearing on three days a week -- Tuesday to Thursday.

The apex court had said that it would accord day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The hearings began on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.