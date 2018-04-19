BRD Hospital tragedy: Accused Dr Kafeel Khan admitted to hospital

Dr Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the BRD Hospital infants death case in Gorakhpur, has been brought to the district hospital for treatment on Thursday. His wife had earlier said that Khan was not receiving adequate treatment in jail. Khan is in jail for the last seven months.

Kafeel Khan reiterated, "I am being framed by the administration. A doctor is being falsely accused."

Khan was admitted to the hospital after his told media that her husband's health was deteriorating in jail. She said, "Doctors have said that the case must be referred to Lucknow, but it the jail administration is not executing the orders. I fear for my husband's life.'

Police have charged Khan, a former doctor at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghubar Das Medical College Hospital, with an attempt to murder over the death of 30 children in August but dropped the corruption charges for lack of evidence.

In December last year, Khan's mother, Nuzhat Parveen had met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a Janta Darbar held in Gorakhpur and demanded justice for her son. Nuzhat Parveen told Yogi Adityanath that her family was going through a difficult time and that the CM must help them.

