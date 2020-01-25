Brazilian President, PM Modi hold talks to boost ties, ink 15 pacts

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day visit beginning on Friday met prime minister Narendra Modi today. The two leaders on Saturday inked 15 agreements to boost cooperation in a wide range of areas like trade and investment, oil and gas, cybersecurity and information technology.

Bolsonaro, during his first visit to India after assuming power, will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Modi said an action plan has been finalised to further expand strategic ties between the two strategic partners.

"Your visit to India has opened a new chapter in bilateral ties between India and Brazil," Modi said in his media statement in presence of Bolsonaro.

Calling Brazil a valuable partner in India's economic growth, the Prime Minister also said both the countries are together on various global issues despite geographical distance.

On his part, Bolsonaro said the two countries have further consolidated already strong ties by signing 15 agreements providing for cooperation in a range of areas.

Bolsonaro arrived here on Friday, accompanied by his daughter Laura Bolsonaro, daughter-in-law Leticia Firmo, eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian parliament and a large business delegation.

This will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day.

The last time there was a Brazilian president as chief guest was in 2004.

India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.