Brazilian President meets PM Modi; trade, investment relations in focus

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day visit beginning Friday met prime minister Narendra Modi today. The two leaders will hold talks with an aim to "re-energise" the bilateral strategic partnership by boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation in key sectors such as defence and energy.

Bolsonaro, during his first visit to India after assuming power, will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago to India earlier told PTI over 15 agreements will be signed during the Brazilian president's visit, including one on the investment protection and facilitation treaty.

There would be discussions on cooperation in key sectors such as defence, energy, trade and agriculture.

Defence cooperation as well as space cooperation would be looking at strengthening our cooperation that exists in science and technology, in innovations and start-ups.

Other areas which will be the focus of discussion during the visit will be agriculture, food processing and animal husbandry.

It will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership and take it forward in a focused manner.

President Bolsonaro will be accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

This will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day.

The last time there was a Brazilian president as chief guest was in 2004.

India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.