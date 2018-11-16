  • search

Branded terrorist despite being a nationalist, Lt. Col Purohit tells SC

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Lt. Colonel Shrikant Purohit has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Bombay High Court which refused to direct the National Investigation Agency to defer the framing of charges against him in connection with the Malegaon blasts case.

    He said that the go ahead was given in the absence of valid sanction for prosecution. I am being branded a terrorist, despite being a nationalist, he told the Supreme Court in his petition.

    He said that the Army had also admitted in writing that he was attending certain meetings, which are alleged to be conspiracy meetings, in pursuance of the discharge of his duty. He said that he did this while keeping his superiors informed. As an officer in the Intelligence Corps, I have taken part in many operations and won many accolades he contended.

    Purohit is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, in which six people were killed and 100 others injured. Last year, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending nine years in jail. He is currently attached to the Colaba Military Station in Mumbai.

    Purohit contended that the HC had erred in ignoring the settled law that in the absence of valid sanction prior to prosecution cannot be regarded as a mere technical defect and can be raised at any stage. The entire prosecution is vitiated because of non-compliance of mandatory provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules 2008.

    The record clearly shows that the provisions under Section 45 (2), which is an important safeguard against misuse of stringent Act, has been deliberately bypassed by the ATS.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 8:32 [IST]
