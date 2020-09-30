YouTube
    BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test fired

    New Delhi, Sep 30: India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

    The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

    BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test fired

    The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

    DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

    BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
